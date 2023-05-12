Bega Valley midwife Hannah Bird was on Friday named Southern NSW's Midwife of the Year for 2023.
The announcement was made at a special event in Braidwood on May 12 to celebrate the local nursing and midwifery workforce.
Alison Broadbent, Southern NSW's District director of nursing, midwifery and clinical governance congratulated Pambula-based midwife Hannah on the achievement.
"On behalf of the district, I wish to congratulate Hannah on her well-deserved accolade," Ms Broadbent said.
"Hannah's professionalism, passion and enthusiasm for midwifery care is apparent to all she works with, most especially the many women and families she has supported. Her kindness and compassion are acknowledged by all that cross her path."
READ ALSO:
Hannah has been a midwife at Southern NSW LHD for more than 10 years.
She is currently in a leadership role as clinical midwifery consultant for the district, supporting the district's commitment to providing a safe and empowering birth experience for local women.
Previously, Hannah was the maternity unit manager at South East Regional Hospital in Bega and also worked as a midwife at Pambula District Hospital.
The Southern District's nursing and midwifery event was a joint celebration to mark International Day of the Midwife (May 5) and International Nurses Day (May 12).
International Nurses Day recognises and celebrates the commitment, compassion, skill and resilience of nurses.
NSW Health annually recognises exceptional nurses and midwives across the health system with the Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.