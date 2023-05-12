Bega District News
Southern Health District names Bega Valley's Hannah Bird Midwife of the Year for 2023

Updated May 12 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:01pm
Southern Midwife of the Year 2023 Hannah Bird with SNSWLHD board chair Elizabeth Hoskins. Picture supplied
Bega Valley midwife Hannah Bird was on Friday named Southern NSW's Midwife of the Year for 2023.

