While the World Health Organization recently declared the end of the global health emergency, the pandemic is not over according to Dr Kathy Michelmore, medical director of the South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network.
"Although we are no longer in a health emergency, it is important we all remain vigilant as COVID-19 is still present in our communities and new variants may still pose a threat," Dr Michelmore said.
"By continuing to receive the COVID boosters our community can continue to limit the impact of the virus, especially on vulnerable members of our community.
"But there is a risk if we become complacent and if vaccination rates fall," she added.
Dr Michelmore said vaccinations and boosters had helped reduce the rates of deaths and hospital admissions.
During the pandemic the network set a goal of vaccination 80 per cent of the eligible population.
While it reached the goal across the region, some areas including Kiama, the Shoalhaven and Eurodoballa remain below 80 per cent vaccination.
And there are fears the end of the global emergency will result in fewer people being vaccinated.
"Our concern about the end of global health emergency declaration is that sort of thinking could cause our community to become complacent and fall behind in vaccinations," said Milton Family Medical Practice's manager Marion Hatwell.
"We created mobile vaccination clinics during the pandemic for those with mobility or transport issues.
"We've decided to continue our mobile clinics as a permanent service, as we are concerned for those who could fall behind in their protection from COVID.
"We continue to check if patients are up-to-date, especially those who don't have regular contact with health professionals.
"They often need to top up their COVID boosters," Ms Hatwell said.
"Whenever we have an influx of tourists we broaden our scope of patients who need to be offered vaccines," she said.
The health service has urged anyone who has not had a COVID vaccination or booster in the past six months to talk to their doctor about topping up vaccines.
"Boosters are important in maintaining protection against severe COVID illness and protecting those at risk of severe illness - that is, everyone aged 65 years and over as well as younger adults who have medical comorbidities, disability or complex health needs," Dr Michelmore said.
"We're encouraging people at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 to top up their booster before June this year.
"COVID isn't a seasonal virus like influenza, but it is possible to have a COVID and flu infection at the same time," she said.
"Getting vaccinated against both viruses prior to winter is recommended," she said.
To book a vaccination appointment view the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Service Finder.
