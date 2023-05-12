Building excitement before the crash

Over the past couple of weeks I've been trying to build a computer.
I'm no expert with IT hardware - if I were I'd probably be earning a lot more than a journalist.
But I love tinkering with computers and I know my way around the inside of a PC well enough to make them do what I want.
To be honest, I don't 'need' a new computer. The one I put together a handful of years ago was excellent in its day and still holds its own now.
However, the bug to build a PC has never left me and I have succumbed once more. The speed at which computers become obsolete is also a motivating factor.
Researching components online and making sure the parts I wanted are compatible with each other was a key step.
Their arrival in the mail and unboxing was fun, but I was under no illusions that everything would work first go.
However, when I couldn't get anything to load after numerous attempts and trying to interpret the error lights on the new motherboard, the excitement began to wane.
I called in the experts, but even they were unable to get it working.
In fact the only time they could even get the computer to load into the BIOS (the settings that control a PC's inner workings), it came up with menus in Chinese...
We admitted defeat and sent the now-clearly faulty motherboard back to the supplier for assessment and hopefully replacement.
So I sit here on my current and quite capable computer penning this week's editor's message with various new computer parts scattered across the desk, my initial excitement definitely flagging.
I only hope the replacement parts arrive before they become obsolete.
In any case, I hope you all have a wonderful weekend and, if appropriate, enjoy some Mother's Day treats.
- Ben Smyth, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.