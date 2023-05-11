Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club is congratulating junior members Maree and Logan Walker for their game fishing awards from the Game Fishing Association of Australia.
Maree was awarded the junior most meritorious catch and release for December 2022 and Logan the junior highest points score for capture and tag and release for February 2023.
Meanwhile, Australian salmon remain more than plentiful both off the headlands and in the local estuaries.
There is no shortage of hammerhead and bronze whaler sharks feeding off the salmon.
Anglers in the lakes are achieving outstanding catch and release of salmon and tailor using silver spinners; both father and son combos equally successful.
As well as salmon, kingfish and tailor, good numbers of calamari squid are being taken at the Merimbula Wharf using slow sinking No. 3 jigs.
At the beaches - Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings - look for the deeper channels (rips) for best salmon and tailor results.
A good beach rig is a paternoster style with pilchard bait plus a popper. Salmon, tailor and kingfish are available to rock fishers and those trolling off the headlands.
Best results for game fishing are coming from the edge of the first drop-off try trolling skip baits and lures. Look for boil-ups about a bait patch with marlin, tuna, dolphins and seals all in play.
Culling of sea urchins at the Merimbula Wharf both by the Abalone Association of NSW and commercial urchin roe producers is seeing remarkable re-growth of seaweeds over the barrens formed by grazing urchins.
This collaborative project is expected to improve the habitat for fish and squid.
The project, which includes Atlas of Life in Coastal Wilderness, has been running at the wharf since 2021 under a recreational fishing trust grant to the Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club.
Good ocean flathead are available at 22-24 fathoms off Long Point. Closer in they tend to be a patchy and a little on the small size.
Further north off Tura Headland larger fish are reported at 17-20 fathoms but in small patches which need to be found first. Try also off the Tathra Hotel at 18-20 fathoms.
Snapper and morwong are active at our local reefs - White Rock, Long Point, Haycock, Lennards Island and Boyds Tower are all producing using both bait and lures. Best at the start of the run-in tide early morning and evening.
The club's next event is the very popular Snapper Classic over the weekend of May 20-21.
There is a prize pool of over $2000 and prizes for both bait and lure fishing. All are welcome to enter.
Check it out on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
