Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Fireworks night
May 12
Friday night's Fireworks Extravaganza is being organised by Wolumla Public School. A family friendly, alcohol-free event at the Wolumla Recreation Ground from 5-8pm, which includes a fireworks display, music by the Figmentz, SALT and White Noise, food and - most importantly for the students - stalls selling some of the items they have made. The event will be a fundraiser for the school with entry at $5 a person and $15 for a family.
Bulla Midhong community event
May 13
Big hART is working with South Coast schools, Yuin cultural mentors and local artists to create three events that celebrate place. Each event concentrates on a specific cultural story as a way for young people to understand the country they are on. The Wallaga Lake event at Umbarra Cultural Centre at 6pm, Saturday, May 13, tells the story of the black duck Yuin Djiringang people who lived at Umbarra and sacred mountain Gulaga. The event is free, unticketed and family friendly.
Fire station open day
May 13
Fire and Rescue NSW is hosting its annual open day on Saturday where you have an opportunity to meet your local firefighters and learn about home fire safety. Bega, Merimbula and Eden stations are all open to the public from 10am until 2pm where you can check out the fire trucks and equipment, get a station tour and learn more about how firefighters keep their community safe.
Puppet premiere
May 21
A puppet show created by instrumentalist and educator Joshua McHugh is having its world premiere at the Robbie Burns Hotel in Wyndham. Head along to watch "So Me and Sal" on Sunday, May 21 - enjoy lunch and relax with a drink before the show. Doors open at 12, the show starts at 2pm. Tickets for So Me and Sal can be purchased via Humanitix. Show is suitable for sensitive audiences of all ages.
Heritage vehicles
May 21
The combined car clubs of the South-East region are holding their annual National Motoring Heritage Day and fundraising event at Apex Park in Bombala on Sunday May 21. Last year the event raised $2700 for the Mila Rural Fire Service and this year it will again be raising money for another local volunteer fire service. Each year there are around 80 vehicles on display, with the public warmly invited to head along to view them, 11am to 2pm. Anyone with a classic car, motorbike or commercial vehicle is also welcome to bring it along and display.
Jazz tribute night
May 25
Join the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire as DSJC together with the Merimbula Jazz Festival, pay tribute to Kevin and Aileen Walsh. An all-star line up to mark this tribute has been put together by Paul Dion who worked with Kevin and Aileen on the Merimbula Jazz Festival committee for many years. The musical program will remember them by featuring a selection of their jazz favourites and will feature Paul Dion on tenor sax and flute, Roger Clark on alto sax, Cam McAllister on trumpet and flugelhorn, Mike Walsh on bass, Rory Clark on piano, Larry Kean on drums, and Colleen Spillane on vocals. Platters of finger food will be supplied. People are asked to book early to assist with catering. $15 for members, $25 visitors, music starts at 7.30pm. Book at bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Jazz Festival
June 9-12
Jazz musicians both established and up-and-coming, as well as a multitude of jazz lovers are preparing for the June long weekend when Australia's longest-running annual jazz festival returns to Merimbula. As well as a growing list of performers, the 2023 festival has several exciting additions, including a Jazz Quest with a $5000 prize, and a grand opening community concert in Spencer Park. For ticket and schedule information, visit merimbulajazz.org.au.
WinterSun Festival
June 9-10
Get set for the return of the region's outdoor winter adventure festival filled with cold water swimming, competitive races, hiking and running trails, live music, and locally produced food and drinks. The WinterSun Festival reflects on the strong surfing culture and music scene it developed in the past while also getting to the essence of what Merimbula is to the Sapphire Coast today - an active coastal hub. For more information on activities, and swim registrations, visit wintersunfest.com.au
Unlocking the Doors Tribute show
June 24
Unlocking the Doors sets out to capture the Shamanistic presence of Jim Morrison, the hypnotic bass lines and swirling keys of Ray Manzarek, Robbie Krieger's legato blues-inspired guitar modality and John Densmore eclectic fusion of jazz, rock and Latin drum beats for the ultimate Doors experience. Unlocking the Doors are four Wollongong-based musicians dedicated to capturing the magic of the live performance and sound that was unmistakably The Doors. Is everybody in? The ceremony is about to begin at Bermagui Country Club's Auditorium at 7.30pm. Book your tickets for $35 here or through the club.
Shrek Rave Swamp Tour
July 15
Bermagui Country Club invites you to their to swamp for SHREK RAVE! DJs playing Shrek hits & party bangers all night long to bring out your inner ogre! There will be a Shrek DJ Set, Shrek-themed Balloon Wall Photoshoot and 'I'm A Believer' singalong at midnight. Plus Shrek visuals and Shrek giveaways. Keep hydrated with Shrek-themed drinks like Shrek Juice, Donkey Drank and Farquaad Fizz. There will be free green glow sticks and green glitter face painting. Plus the best Shrek-inspired outfits wins a $100 voucher. Starts 8pm in the Auditorium with tickets, including early bird tickets, available here.
