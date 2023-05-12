Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Join the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire as DSJC together with the Merimbula Jazz Festival, pay tribute to Kevin and Aileen Walsh. An all-star line up to mark this tribute has been put together by Paul Dion who worked with Kevin and Aileen on the Merimbula Jazz Festival committee for many years. The musical program will remember them by featuring a selection of their jazz favourites and will feature Paul Dion on tenor sax and flute, Roger Clark on alto sax, Cam McAllister on trumpet and flugelhorn, Mike Walsh on bass, Rory Clark on piano, Larry Kean on drums, and Colleen Spillane on vocals. Platters of finger food will be supplied. People are asked to book early to assist with catering. $15 for members, $25 visitors, music starts at 7.30pm. Book at bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.