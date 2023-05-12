As a volunteer at a community pantry, I'm witnessing a heartbreaking increase in the number of people seeking food relief. It's estimated to be at least 33 per cent, and they come from all walks of life, including single parents, students, pensioners, people with disabilities, the jobless, and even those with jobs.
The current situation is dire, as exemplified by a couple in their late 70s who are surviving on only $19 per fortnight, which leaves them each with $4.75 each per week after paying rent, power bills, and other expenses. They were ashamed to ask for help.
Another example is a single mother with only $2 left until pension day, trying to feed her four children for three days. Although there are many hospitality jobs available, it's not reasonable to expect a 78-year-old to work on their feet all day or for a single mother to afford childcare costs, which may outweigh the benefits of earning a wage?
People are in bad situations not of their making. We need urgent action from the government to increase support and provide solutions to homelessness and food insecurtiy. Australians can help by donating money, time, and food to their local community pantry or charity, and by pressuring the government politically. Poverty can happen to anyone, and it's time for all of us to step up and make a difference.
I am writing to say how appalled I was at the five people who were in Littleton Gardens on Friday afternoon drinking and cursing.
This was taking place between 3pm and 4pm, just when school children were out and about.
What appalled me the most was the fact that one male threw and smashed a bottle on one of the rocks and then proceeded to urinate against a tree.
I did report it to the police, but they hadn't arrived when I left.
I was concerned about the safety of the young children in the park, due to the nature of the behaviour of these adults.
[Regarding the rates and land valuation explainer] Typical council bureaucratic explanation - clear as mud.
What about the compounding SRVs and now two more proposed water and garbage increases as well? IPART's decision not yet finalised and already ready to add two more increases.
Sack the lot of the councillors. They were originally voted in to help ratepayers but now making themselves untouchable and unable to handle finances and costs.
I am writing about the recent request by Senator Malcolm Roberts to inquire into the WHO's Pandemic Treaty. Unfortunately, the request was refused by the Senate, which is disappointing because we need to know the truth.
This issue has gained attention from people like Elon Musk, who has a large following on social media. He believes that countries should not give up their authority to the WHO, and many others share his concern.
The Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, responded to these concerns by saying that countries are not giving up their sovereignty. However, this has not satisfied those who want more transparency from the WHO and the Australian government.
I think it's important to know the truth about the pandemic treaty, and why the Senate voted to reject an inquiry into it. It's not right for our leaders to hide information from us, especially during a global crisis.
I urge the senators who blocked the inquiry to reconsider their position and be more transparent about the pandemic treaty. We all deserve to know the truth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.