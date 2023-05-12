Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Bega District Letters to the Editor May 12, 2023: Heartbreaking increase in people seeking food relief

Updated May 12 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heartbreaking situation

As a volunteer at a community pantry, I'm witnessing a heartbreaking increase in the number of people seeking food relief. It's estimated to be at least 33 per cent, and they come from all walks of life, including single parents, students, pensioners, people with disabilities, the jobless, and even those with jobs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.