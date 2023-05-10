Culinary delights on offer at morning tea thanks to Bega Valley Meals on Wheels|Photos

Almost 300 delicious-looking cakes, carefully balanced on tiered cake stands stood ready to be whisked out to the waiting crowds enjoying a very classy early, Mothers Day morning tea thanks to Meals on Wheels.
The cakes were a testament to the efforts of Meals on Wheels food service co-ordinator Tam Prime and Sue Atkins who had been busy cooking for a couple of days.
The Pambula Town Hall event was about promoting Meals on Wheels many services, particularly to the southern part of the Bega Valley.
READ ALSO:
Known for their meal delivery service to older members of the community, Meals on Wheels volunteers do much more.
"We're not just dropping off meals to clients and leaving them at the door, it's more holistic care with time for a chat and to check that they are alright," Tam said.
And if they don't think everything's quite OK Meals on Wheels will contact relatives or health services.
Meals on Wheels also runs over 65s social groups such as the cafe in Pambula at the CWA Hall from 10-2pm and the Bega cafe on Fridays where it's possible to get a three course lunch for $10.
They can provide social support, help to do shopping or get to an appointment.
The organisation welcomes new volunteers and so if you would like to volunteer or know more about the services offered for yourself, or a loved one contact 6462 4146.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.