Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Culinary delights on offer at morning tea thanks to Bega Valley Meals on Wheels|Photos

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:00pm, first published May 10 2023 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Culinary delights on offer at morning tea thanks to Bega Valley Meals on Wheels|Photos
Culinary delights on offer at morning tea thanks to Bega Valley Meals on Wheels|Photos

Almost 300 delicious-looking cakes, carefully balanced on tiered cake stands stood ready to be whisked out to the waiting crowds enjoying a very classy early, Mothers Day morning tea thanks to Meals on Wheels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.