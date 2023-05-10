Bega District News
Rotary Youth Driver Awareness program puts road safety in perspective for Bega Valley students

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Eden Marine Year 11 students Darcy Newman and Cailan O'Reilly at the 2023 RYDA program. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
Eden Marine Year 11 students Darcy Newman and Cailan O'Reilly at the 2023 RYDA program. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

Eden Marine Year 11 students said this week's youth driver safety course had really opened their eyes to better road safety.

