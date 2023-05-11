Costa was at his most passionate at the Moodji Futures Dinner.
The popular host of Gardening Australia was in a panel discussion about sustainability initiatives so he was among like-minded people at the dinner on May 5 to raise funds for Bermagui Preschool's Moodji Farm project.
The other panellists were environmental activist and musician Eugenio 'Ego' Lemos from Timor-Leste, Danielle Griffin, philanthropic services manager of the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, and Richelle Jackson of The Good Dairy Co. in Coolagolite.
It was Costa's seventh annual visit to Bermagui to see local sustainability projects but more importantly for him, to build relationships and get to know places.
READ ALSO:
One of his many passions is the circular economy.
It means sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling as much as possible to keep things in use as long as possible.
Costa called out the Indigenous traditional way of life as a great example of a circular economy.
"They experience it through every stage of life.
"They get a totem that they have to understand," he said.
For example, Umbarra, the black duck, has special significance for many Yuin people in the South Coast.
"The more you go around, the more you see it in different ways."
He urged people to get involved in different things to create layers that lead to greater resilience.
"The biggest strength is to confront yourself as not a one-track being.
"We tend to get fixed in our ways as we grow older and it is easy to get caught in a lane.
"Disturb yourself, disturb things and disturb yourself with joy," Costa said.
That means doing things that make you smile and are outside your normal habits.
"Go to the Moodji Farm, go to Landcare, go to the mayhem of Nippers."
He also railed against the societal norm of 'retail therapy'.
"Going shopping to be happy is a sickness."
Ms Jackson of The Good Dairy Co. spoke about the importance of food security that was highlighted by empty supermarket shelves during the pandemic and the need to support small local producers.
"There are a lot of small producers charging $2 a kilo more for their produce [than supermarkets] and we have to try to support them.
"It won't work without community support.
"I think we have lost the plot, not being willing to pay for local food," Ms Jackson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.