Credit card thief sentenced following cigarette spending spree

A Bega man who went on a cigarette spending spree with another man's credit card over the Easter long weekend has pleaded guilty to larceny.
Timothy Andrew Edwards, 32, will serve 200 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay $482.54 in compensation - the total amount he spent on cigarettes, filters, papers and energy drinks across four separate petrol stations and a supermarket.
Police documents tendered to Bega Local Court on Tuesday, May 9, outlined that Edwards had been employed as a security guard who conducted security checks at the Lakeview Hotel Merimbula.
The court heard CCTV footage from the venue captured Edwards picking up the credit card after it had fallen to the ground in the bar area, and placing it in his pocket on the evening of Friday, April 7, before leaving the venue.
Edwards then went on to stop at United Service Station Cobargo, AMPOL Narooma, Shell Narooma, Coles Express Bega and Coles Bega in the following days - buying cigarettes at each location, some on multiple occasions.
Edwards was later charged at Merimbula Police Station.
Due to the offences occurring on the Easter long weekend, court documents outlined that the victim had been unable to cancel the credit card.
In Bega Local Court on Tuesday, May 9, Edwards faced one count of larceny and eight counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Edwards' defence attorney Jennifer Chalker said he had been terminated from his employment with the security company and noted that the credit card matters were "opportunistic more than planned".
While handing down 200 hours of community service and a two year community corrections order, Magistrate Doug Dick said the offences could have carried up to 500 hours of community service, and while Edwards may have found the penalty harsh he should consider it better than being locked up.
In a separate matter, Edwards also pleaded guilty to possession of 0.76grams of methylamphetamine, for which he was fined $600.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
