Bega District News
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Bega man Timothy Edwards pleads guilty to larceny and meth possession

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 10 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Credit card thief sentenced following cigarette spending spree
Credit card thief sentenced following cigarette spending spree

A Bega man who went on a cigarette spending spree with another man's credit card over the Easter long weekend has pleaded guilty to larceny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.