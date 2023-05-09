Today our supply chains rely on trucks and planes but as recently as 70 years ago the movement of essential goods and people depended on ships.
The importance of shipping to the South Coast until the early 1950s will be highlighted in an exhibition by Narooma Historical Society in Narooma Library May 12-27.
Society president Laurelle Pacey said in the early days roads were rough tracks or non-existent so the sea provided a vital transport link.
"It was the means of taking cargoes, mainly to Sydney, returning with supplies for settlers, miners and businesses, mail and often also carried passengers," she said.
"Cargoes could include timber, wattle bark, oysters, oats, cheese, maize, wheat, hides, kegs of butter, even granite from Moruya River.
"In the early days of steamers, it was a 13-hour trip from Narooma to Sydney compared with several days by road," Ms Pacey said.
Ms Pacey will talk about shipping to the south coast, particularly Narooma, at 10.30am on Friday, May 19.
Everyone is welcome.
The exhibition coincides with the National Trust's Australian Heritage Festival and International Museum Day.
Ms Pacey urged everyone to visit Narooma's Lighthouse Museum in the Visitors Centre which highlights Narooma's rich maritime past and its close association with Barunguba (Montague Island).
Narooma Library is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and from 9.30am to 12pm on Saturday.
