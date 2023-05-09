Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Narooma Historical Society's exhibition at library runs May 12-27

May 10 2023 - 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SS Bodalla leaves Wagonga Inlet in 1922. Picture courtesy of Narooma Historical Society archives.
The SS Bodalla leaves Wagonga Inlet in 1922. Picture courtesy of Narooma Historical Society archives.

Today our supply chains rely on trucks and planes but as recently as 70 years ago the movement of essential goods and people depended on ships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.