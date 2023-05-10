Bega Valley bowling clubs have dominated the Zone 7 Open Pennant Playoffs over the weekend, claiming flags in the top four grades.
Of the six flags up for grabs, Merimbula, Tathra and Bega claimed four, with Tathra missing out on securing the Grade 6 Pennant by just a single shot, solidifying the region as one of the strongest in Zone 7.
The zone stretches from Berry in the north to Mallacoota in the south, and inland to Braidwood and the Monaro region, encompassing 32 clubs.
The three Bega Valley clubs will now compete at the prestigious Open State Pennant Finals from June 30 to July 2, the oldest event on the Bowls NSW calendar.
The Merimbula Dolphins' Grade 2 side will have an opportunity to defend their 2022 state title, after convincingly claiming the Zone 7 flag at Milton-Ulladulla Bowling Club over the weekend.
Skipper of one of the Grade 2 rinks and Merimbula's bowls coordinator Michael Wilks said he was thrilled to get a chance to defend the title, heading off to the state finals with a relatively unchanged side from 2022.
As the only grade two side in the furthest-south section of Zone 7, the Dolphins competed against Tathra's 3s, Merimbula 3s, and Bega and Jindabyne 4s sides throughout their season, and needed to come first to progress to the zone playoffs.
"It was a tough section, it's always hard against our locals and I guess that's demonstrated that the 3s at Tathra won the Zone as well as the 4s at Bega," Wilks said.
"I think it's fair to say that our little domestic comp is the strongest in the zone by a fair way."
READ ALSO:
The side has won the zone flag five times in the past decade, however Wilks said the competition was getting stronger.
"That was the hardest I've seen the section.
"This time there were strong teams from Nowra, Milton Ulladulla and Malua Bay."
The Dolphins came out of the sectional round-robin playoffs on top, defeating Nowra 10-0 and host club Milton Ulladulla 9.5-0.5 in a close game that inevitably stamped their spot at state.
A standout player for Wilks was skipper Scott Petit, who'd taken on the role as skip after playing third for the Dolphins in 2022.
"He's been outstanding," Wilks said.
"There was a bit of pressure coming from third to then taking a rink on but he had a lot to do with us winning our second game against Ulladulla. His rink was the margin in the end."
At the State Pennant Finals, the Dolphins will face Zone 13, 8 and 1 in their section.
Tathra Beach Bowling Club will represent Zone 7 at the State Pennant Finals to be held at Charlestown and Lambton, after going through the zone round robin undefeated in Merimbula over the weekend.
Familiar with the synthetic surface of Club Sapphire, the Sea Eagles were able to win comfortably against Moruya and St Georges Basin, with 10-0 victories in each match.
The side is headed back to the state finals, where it won a Grade 4 Pennant in 2018, and club president and skipper Lynton Riddell said the Sea Eagles should fare well on Charlestown's synthetic, the same surface as theirs.
"That will definitely suit us. That's a nice confidence booster to take in for sure," Riddell said.
"This side has been together since our Grade 4 win in 2018, there's some new faces but the nucleus is still there."
Riddell made special mention of returning Sea Eagle and skipper Dylan Cuthbert, part of the winning 2018 side.
"Since he's come back into the side he has been a huge difference. He's skipped his side really well," he said.
Upcoming junior, 16-year-old Alex Blacka also impressed over the season the Tathra, playing second in the side in his first year at bowls.
"The selectors were sort of looking to blood some of our young players and Alex got the nod," Riddell said.
At the State Pennant Finals the Sea Eagles will face Zone 6, 3 and 15 in their section.
Bega secured its ticket to the Grade 4 State Pennant Finals to be held in Tamworth, after outclassing Tomakin and Shoalhaven Heads at the Zone Playoffs in Milton Ulladulla.
The side won 9-1 against Shoalhaven Heads in its first match, with a narrow big-board score of 60-53, before a 25-shot win against Tomakin sealed the flag for Bega.
The side consistently punched above its weight throughout the season, and beat Grade 3 sides multiple times in the combined 2s, 3s and 4s local competition.
Bega will face Zone 3, 8 and 15 at the State Finals held across South Tamworth, West Tamworth and North Tamworth bowling clubs.
The Merimbula Dolphins Grade 5 side is off to Dubbo to compete for a State Pennant after a successful Zone Playoffs.
Again, Wilks was impressed with the play of the 5s, with a zone title eluding them over his 11 years at the club.
"We've had a side in the 5s every year and just haven't been able to get the job done," Wilks said.
The Dolphins went through three round-robin games undefeated, beating Mollymook, Tuross Head and Worrigee Sports on their home turf at Club Sapphire.
Zone junior singles winner Josh Allman and runner-up Charlie Grebert were two of the youngest players in the side, including a mix of experienced players such as ex-Victorian representative Sophie Jolly and newcomers with the likes of Marshall Sanderson playing in his first open pennant season.
"It's a side that really reflects the new open gender structure," Wilks said.
"One of our skippers Phil Burns lost his wife last week, so it was a tough weekend for him but he's one of our leaders and he was outstanding."
Off to Dubbo, the Dolphins will face Zone 10, 2 and 9 in their section at West Dubbo Bowling Club.
Dalmeny claimed the flag in Grade 6, after zone officials had to refer to for-and-against differential, with both Dalmeny and Tathra tied on 20 points each after the four-team round-robin.
Tathra came agonisingly close to claiming another zone flag, with just one shot the difference in favour of Dalmeny.
Nowra won the Grade 7 flag, coming out on top against Mollymook, Bermagui and Merimbula.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.