Resurfacing work to continue in Merimbula

Bega Valley Shire Council advises road resurfacing work will continue on Main Street and Park Street in Merimbula this week.
The works will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12, weather permitting.
This will require a reduced speed limit of 40km per hour, temporary lane closures and no on-street parking.
Road users should expect minor delays.
Council thanked everyone for their patience and apologised for any inconvenience.
These works are funded by the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair grant.
For further information, please contact Council's Civil Contractors Supervisor, Craig Corby on (02) 6499 2222.
