Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

The Moodji Futures Dinner was a fundraiser for Bermagui Preschool

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guest speakers at the Moodji Futures Dinner on Friday, May 5, Richelle Jackson from The Good Dairy Co., Eugenio Ego Lemos, Danielle Griffin from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal and Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia. Picture by Marion Williams.
Guest speakers at the Moodji Futures Dinner on Friday, May 5, Richelle Jackson from The Good Dairy Co., Eugenio Ego Lemos, Danielle Griffin from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal and Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia. Picture by Marion Williams.

There was a full house at Bermagui Life Saving Club for the Moodji Futures Dinner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.