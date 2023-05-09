There was a full house at Bermagui Life Saving Club for the Moodji Futures Dinner.
People from Bermagui, Tilba and beyond were keen to support Bermagui Preschool's Moodji Farm project and listen to speakers, including Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia, speak about sustainability initiatives.
Danielle Griffin, philanthropic services manager of the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, spoke about the work FRRR continues to do in the South Coast to help bushfire-affected communities.
It has worked with Bega Valley Shire Council on a capacity-building program and $500,000 has come into the area through its fire grants program.
READ ALSO:
It gives grants quarterly to help with bushfire recovery and has two community officers working with communities.
FRRR is still making grants to Victoria in the aftermath of the February 2009 bushfires.
She said there is very little that FRRR would not support.
"We look for good ideas and people who can do it," Ms Griffin said.
Environmental activist and musician Eugenio 'Ego' Lemos spoke about how permaculture is helping Timor-Leste to recover after being "totally destroyed.
"Most of the forest has been cut down or burnt by invaders trying to flush out guerrillas," he said.
As a result, there is heavy erosion whenever it rains.
Ego co-founded Permatil Global 23 years ago and it runs three program throughout Timor-Leste.
"It is the only country in the world where permaculture is embedded in the primary school curriculum," he said.
Another program uses a nature-based solution to restore springs so that women and children don't have to travel long distances for water.
Ego said they have restored more than 300 springs to 400-plus communities over the last 10 years.
Richelle Jackson of The Good Dairy Co. spoke about their six-year effort to run a dairy farm in a way that is good for the cows, for people and for the planet.
During a passionate talk about the circular economy, Costa applauded the audience for supporting the dinner, the local producers and the chefs.
For many people, the highlight of the evening was the joy-filled performance by Ego's choir Koru Lian Timor.
"We are lucky we still have very strong culture and everybody loves music, singing and dancing," Ego said.
The dinner and panel discussion were supported by Bega Valley Advocates for Timor-Leste, The Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club, the Federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Fund, Four Winds and Dave Crowden.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.