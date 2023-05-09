Nominations closing soon for Bega Valley Business Awards

There are only days left to nominate your favourite business, organisation or business person for the upcoming Bega Valley Business Awards.
The inaugural awards ceremony is taking place on June 17 at Club Sapphire Merimbula, where the great work by businesses and organisations across the shire will be celebrated.
The awards are being run by the Bega Valley Business Forum, which represents six Chambers of Commerce in the Bega Valley including Cobargo, Bega, Tathra, Merimbula, Pambula and Eden.
While individual chambers have held their own business awards in the past, this is the first time a shirewide business awards event is being held.
Any business or organisation operating in the Bega Valley can be nominated for an award with 14 categories available.
These categories align with Business NSW categories which means winners of the Bega Valley awards can also move on to the regional and state awards.
There are also four categories available to nominate individuals for outstanding service or leadership.
Members of the public can nominate a business, organisation or individual for an award via the Bega Valley Business website or in person at various locations within the shire. Visit www.begavalleybusiness.com.au for more information.
Nominations will close on May 12, with finalists announced May 18.
Tickets for the awards night will be on sale May 25.
