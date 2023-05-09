Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Nominations closing soon for Bega Valley Business Awards

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are only days left to nominate your favourite business, organisation or business person for the upcoming Bega Valley Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.