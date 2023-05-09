Narooma High School's robotics team is still bubbling with excitement after competing on the world stage in Houston in April.
They were there for a week to compete in the four-day FIRST robotics championship.
About 70 to 80 per cent of the 600-odd teams were from the US, with Israel, Canada and Turkey also disproportionately represented.
There were seven teams from Australia, with Narooma High being the only public school and the other six teams were coalitions of schools.
The competition venue was huge with around 30,000 people. To walk to one end and back was a one-kilometre trip.
The first day of the competition was for practice, then two days for 10 play-off rounds, followed by the final.
Linc McLeod-Scott said unfortunately, like most teams, the Narooma RoboRebels didn't get picked to join an alliance for the finals.
"Instead of being considerably above average here, we were just average there but being average on the world stage is better," Linc said.
As part of their trip the students visited the Museum of Natural Science and NASA.
"The stuff we saw at NASA is testament to what people can do," Harrison said.
Australia's Consul-General for Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma Benson Saulo accompanied them for some of their tour, the highlight of which was a medical centre, home to many tech companies doing R&D.
There a man approached them because he was interested in their robot.
He was Billy Cohn, a heart surgeon, and he showed them a video of him performing open heart surgery.
"He used a metal plate so the heart wouldn't move around instead of having to use a heart lung machine.
"He made the prototype in his garage from a spoon and sold his spoon idea for about $300 million," Harrison said.
Mr Cohn told them that innovation is serial failures, to fail frequently and fail cheaply, and don't fear failure.
"NASA was awesome but this was inspiring," Harrison said.
While the students were in Houston, Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Science and Industry Ed Husic did a shout out to the RoboRebels which Ms McBain posted on her Facebook page.
Kye Potter thanked the community who helped raise $60,000 for the Houston trip.
"The RoboRebels are very grateful for all the community who helped get us across the line and followed us on this amazing experience.
"We couldn't have done it without the community behind us," Kye said.
"It is a testament to public education that we could go," Harrison said.
