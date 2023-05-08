Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eden Tigers edged out by Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs in their first Group 16 league loss of 2023

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs captain Blake Schafer runs the ball up in a recent game against the Snowy River Bears. Picture supplied by Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs
Bulldogs captain Blake Schafer runs the ball up in a recent game against the Snowy River Bears. Picture supplied by Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs

If last year's results were anything to go by, you'd be scratching your head looking at the Group 16 first grade rugby league ladder through the first four rounds of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.