If last year's results were anything to go by, you'd be scratching your head looking at the Group 16 first grade rugby league ladder through the first four rounds of the season.
Last year's minor premier Bombala and grand final winner Bega each remain winless, sitting at the bottom of the ladder, while Tathra continues to assert itself as the only remaining undefeated side.
Bega was outclassed yet again on Saturday, this time against the Cooma Stallions in Cooma, going down 34-12.
The side's struggles have shown throughout the Roosters' early fixtures, with their only points coming from a round one forfeit from Moruya.
It's been a similar story for Bombala as the Snowy River Bears handed the Blue Heelers their fourth loss, 24-6 at the Bombala Showground.
Meanwhile, Eden's hot start was finally simmered at the hands of a resilient Merimbula/Pambula Bulldogs side, with a last ditch field goal from Dogs halfback Brooklyn Herewini sealing the derby by a single point.
Scores were locked at 12-all going into half time and remained tight in the second 40, in what Bulldogs team manager Roger Foote described as "one of the great derbies in recent years".
Neither side was able to establish a decent lead throughout the second half, trading tries and penalties as scores were again locked up with five minutes left to play.
The offseason addition of Herewini has proved to be a masterstroke for the Bulldogs, adding all of the extras yet again before slotting home the winning field goal with just two minutes left to play.
The Bulldogs dug deep in defence to seal the 27-26 win, handing Eden its first loss of the season.
It was the first time the Dogs had been close to full strength according to Foote, with Trent Casey and Hank Kennedy returning and new signing Toroa Rapana getting over the line on debut.
"The team just blew me away with their determination to win," Foote said.
"There were no passengers with all 17 players clocking up good run metres and solid tackle counts."
The win sees the Bulldogs in equal second place on the ladder with Eden and Snowy River, while Tathra remains atop the ladder as the only undefeated side in the competition after receiving a forfeit against Moruya.
Foote said due to early notification of another Moruya forfeit, the Bulldogs will enjoy a week off before a home match against the Narooma Devils on Sunday, May 21.
Meanwhile, in games to be played this coming weekend, Bombala will take on Cooma and Tathra is up against Narooma on Saturday, May 13.
Then on Sunday, May 14, Bega will look to get some points on the board at home to Batemans Bay, while the Snowy River Bears host Eden.
