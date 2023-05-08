Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bega council to take over contract discussions and get regional art gallery upgrade completed

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Councillors have reconfirmed their commitment to the redevelopment of Bega Valley's regional art gallery following the collapse of building contractor Lloyd Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.