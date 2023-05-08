Three vehicles collide at Hardakers Rd, Broadwater

A 73-year-old woman has been taken to the South East Regional Hospital in a stable condition after a three-vehicle crash between Pambula and Eden on Sunday.
At around 1.50pm on May 7, emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, near Hardakers Road at Broadwater, following reports of a crash.
On arrival, officers attached to South Coast Police District found three cars had collided.
Once the NSW Ambulance paramedics reached the crash they treated two of the drivers at the scene, one of which was the 73-year-old woman, the other a 25-year-old man who suffered from minor injuries.
A Southern NSW Local Health District spokesperson reported at midday on May 8, that the woman brought to the hospital remained in the ICU, in a stable condition.
South Coast Police have reportedly begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
