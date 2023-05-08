Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Three vehicles collide at Hardakers Rd, Broadwater

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 8 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three-vehicle crash on Princes Highway, near Hardakers Road at Broadwater on the South Coast of NSW.
Three-vehicle crash on Princes Highway, near Hardakers Road at Broadwater on the South Coast of NSW.

A 73-year-old woman has been taken to the South East Regional Hospital in a stable condition after a three-vehicle crash between Pambula and Eden on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.