Brown Mountain coated with snow as cold snap hits Bega Valley

Transport for NSW is warning drivers to reduce speed and exercise caution at Nimmitabel and Brown Mountain, after a surprise snowfall on Sunday left roads icy.
According to Live Traffic NSW, warnings remain in place on both the Monaro and Snowy Mountains Highways as of Monday, May 8.
Temperatures dropped significantly over the weekend, with the BOM recording Bega's lowest temperature for the year on Saturday at 2.6 degrees, a significant drop from the average May low of 5.6 degrees of the last 30 years.
Merimbula saw its 2023 low of 6.1 on Friday, while three consecutive days of lows in the negatives brought about a fine blanket of snow to Cooma and surrounds.
The forecast for Bega is for a top temperature of 15 on Monday, before heading back up towards 19 and 20 by Wednesday and into the weekend.
If you have photos of the snow in your area, make sure to send them in to sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
