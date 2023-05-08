Bega District News
Brown Mountain coated with snow as cold snap hits Bega Valley

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 10:30am
Transport for NSW is warning drivers to reduce speed and exercise caution at Nimmitabel and Brown Mountain, after a surprise snowfall on Sunday left roads icy.

