Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Bevan Kearsley raising funds, awareness for spinal injuries on Accessible Australia Ride

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bevan Kearsely with Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick, Rotary members Colin Dunn and Daryl Dobson and BVSC Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee chair Rosemary Oates. Picture supplied
Bevan Kearsely with Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick, Rotary members Colin Dunn and Daryl Dobson and BVSC Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee chair Rosemary Oates. Picture supplied

Nine days into his 66-day journey around Australia, Bevan Kearsely was met with a warm welcome as he arrived in Eden Thursday evening on his wheelchair-scooter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.