Nine days into his 66-day journey around Australia, Bevan Kearsely was met with a warm welcome as he arrived in Eden Thursday evening on his wheelchair-scooter.
The 69-year-old Queensland man has set out on his Accessible Australia Ride, to raise funds to support people with spinal cord injuries.
A spinal injury during a motorcycle accident more than 30 years ago left him a paraplegic.
The funds raised will go towards building a rehabilitation centre for spinal patients, but Mr Kearsely said he had also hoped to bring awareness to accessible tourism.
READ ALSO:
"After spending some time at the spinal unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital, I was a bit dismayed to see that after 30 years since I'd been there, nothing had changed.
"Patients have still got to spend their whole rehabilitations living in a hospital ward away from their families, sometimes up to two years.
"Also, just because we've got a disability, it doesn't mean we don't want to travel. Hopefully this ride will raise more awareness about it."
Pulling up in Eden on May 4 after beginning day nine in Canberra, Mr Kearsely said he was delighted with local hospitality during his first time on the Far South Coast.
Running into some mechanical issues upon arrival, Mr Kearsely had to call the NRMA, unable to work out the problem with his ignition.
Enter local mechanic Jono.
"Jono saw me sitting in the bike, and he came over and had a chat with me.
"He'd worked on bikes and after the NRMA turned up and didn't realise that it was a bike, he told the NRMA guy, 'It's okay mate I'll look after him, you can head off'. So it saved them getting a tow truck and everything.
"So he came to the rescue," Mr Kearsely said.
Not only was it Jono's kindness that struck him, but while waiting for the NRMA at the Eden AMPOL, he was also noticed by a young boy at a nearby kebab shop.
"He saw me sitting on the bike in the cold and came out with a bottle of water and packet of hot chips and invited me inside to sit in the warm while I was waiting for the NRMA.
"A taxi pulled up in front of me as well and a dad hopped out with two young kids who wanted to give me a donation.
"The generosity of the local population has been overwhelming," he said.
Through his first week, Mr Kearsely raised more than $3000, with the lofty goal of one million dollars needed for the rehabilitation centre.
With 57 days to go, Mr Kearsely was scheduled to arrive in Melbourne on Saturday.
You can find out more and donate to the Accessible Australia Ride here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.