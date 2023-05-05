Aurora is my bucket list high-light

Today's lead photo comes from Karen Regan of last week's stunning Aurora Australis display as seen from Boyd's Tower near Eden.
I'm so disappointed to have missed it, but have really enjoyed living vicariously through readers and photographers sharing their images from across the South Coast.
On Instagram there have also been some even more jaw-dropping shots from my old stomping ground further south in Tasmania.
To experience the Northern Lights has been a bucket list item of mine for quite some time.
And having in-laws in Finland means a(nother) trip north of the Arctic Circle is not out of the question.
To be honest, the southern version hadn't really crossed my mind as I never realised it could be so impressive this far into NSW.
Last week's solar activity triggering the best Aurora Australis display in years showed that idea up in no uncertain fashion.
There were even reports of photographers capturing the pinks, reds and greens at Dubbo!
As well as the astounding images, the other thing I have really enjoyed about our coverage of the Southern Lights has been photographers sharing their processes and camera settings of how to capture them.
They will definitely be filed away for the next time we experience such a "severe geomagnetic storm" as well as be taken with me on the next family trip to Finland.
However, I do debate whether I should I just lie back in the snow and let the ethereal experience of the Aurora Borealis wash over me, or try to capture it all on camera to experience later on a computer screen...
Have a wonderful weekend everyone.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
