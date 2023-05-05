Bega District News

By Ben Smyth
May 5 2023 - 5:30pm
Aurora is my bucket list high-light
Today's lead photo comes from Karen Regan of last week's stunning Aurora Australis display as seen from Boyd's Tower near Eden.

