Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Oyster Festival
May 5-7
This year's Narooma Oyster Festival is set to be even better than last year's record-breaker. Crowd favourites like cooking demonstrations, Australia's biggest oyster, shucking competition and the South Coast's best fireworks will be joined by a new array of luxe experiences, a River of Art digital light show, and a Yuin Nations' cultural precinct. Family-friendly event with kids' zone and activities. More information and tickets at www.naroomaoysterfestival.com.
Embers exhibition
May 5
Seven female artists from the Eurobodalla share their responses to the Black Summer bushfires in this regenerative, hopeful exhibition. 'Embers, Epicorm II' will celebrate its opening night at The Bas Centre on Friday, May 5 at 5.30pm. Paintings, sculpture, printmaking and installation works make this exhibition a multi-faceted display. It will run until June 4. Reserve your spot for the opening at eventbrite.com.au.
Trash n Treasure
May 6-7
Bega Valley Can Assist is hosting its annual Trash and Treasure Sale this weekend at the Bega Showground Pavilion. Open Saturday 8am until 2pm and Sunday 9am until 1pm. All proceeds go towards supporting cancer patients and their families across the Bega Valley. Donated items for the sale can be delivered to the pavilion on Friday from 10am or call 0439 321 945 for more details.
Tanja Market Day
May 6
Homemade, Homegrown, Local, Sustainable is the theme of the annual Tanja Market Day. A wonderful array of creators, producers and musicians will fill Tanja Public School grounds with plenty of colour, cuisine and community vibes. Open from 9am until 2pm. Bring your keep cup, cash only. To book a stall, or to play some tunes on the day, contact Julie on 0424 402 619.
Steampunk Fest
May 6-7
Nimmitabel is hosting its annual Steampunnk at Altitude festival with two days of fascinating fashions, entertainment, market stalls and workshops on offer. The festival is free to enter with plenty of street activities, live theatre, musicians and more. Steampunk incorporates "retrofuturistic" technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. Visit www.facebook.com/steampunkaltitude for more about the weekend
READ MORE: Gear up for Steampunk at Altitude
Clubs Race Day
May 7
This Sunday, Sapphire Coast Turf Club at Kalaru is hosting the Club Sapphire Clubs and Pubs Race Day. Gates open noon for a TAB meeting, with free buses to and from the track, and free face painting for the kids. Visit sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au for more.
Lloyd-Webber Tribute
May 7
Enjoy an afternoon of Andrew Lloyd Webber's best music at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Sunday, May 7 at 2pm. Multi-instrumentalist and entertainer Joey Fimmano will be joined by soprano Jessica Di Bartolo and musical star Dexter Villahermosa to deliver performances from musicals like Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Sound of Music, Elvira and much more. Tickets start at $34.95, get yours at baypavilions.com.au.
Cultural stories
May 13
Big hART is working with South Coast schools, Yuin cultural mentors and local artists to create three events that celebrate place. Each event concentrates on a specific cultural story as a way for young people to understand the country they are on. The Wallaga Lake event at Umbarra Cultural Centre at 6pm, Saturday, May 13, tells the story of the black duck Yuin Djiringang people who lived at Umbarra and sacred mountain Gulaga. The event is free, unticketed and family friendly.
Jazz tribute night
May 25
Join the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire on Thursday, May 25 as the club, together with the Merimbula Jazz Festival, pay tribute to Kevin and Aileen Walsh, the husband and wife team who did so much for the Merimbula Jazz Festival and the Down South Jazz Club. An all-star line up to mark this tribute has been put together by Paul Dion who worked with Kevin and Aileen on the Merimbula Jazz Festival Committee for many years. The musical program will remember them by featuring a selection of their jazz favourites and will feature Paul Dion on tenor sax and flute, Roger Clark on alto sax, Cam McAllister on trumpet and flugelhorn, Mike Walsh on bass, Rory Clark on piano, Larry Kean on drums, and Colleen Spillane on vocals. Platters of finger food will be supplied. People are asked to book early to assist with catering. $15 for members, $25 visitors, music starts at 7.30pm. Book at bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Unlocking the Doors Tribute show
June 24
Unlocking the Doors sets out to capture the Shamanistic presence of Jim Morrison, the hypnotic bass lines and swirling keys of Ray Manzarek, Robbie Krieger's legato blues-inspired guitar modality and John Densmore eclectic fusion of jazz, rock and Latin drum beats for the ultimate Doors experience. Unlocking the Doors are four Wollongong-based musicians dedicated to capturing the magic of the live performance and sound that was unmistakably The Doors. Is everybody in? The ceremony is about to begin at Bermagui Country Club's Auditorium at 7.30pm. Book your tickets for $35 here or through the club.
Shrek Rave Swamp Tour
July 15
Bermagui Country Club invites you to their to swamp for SHREK RAVE! DJs playing Shrek hits & party bangers all night long to bring out your inner ogre! There will be a Shrek DJ Set, Shrek-themed Balloon Wall Photoshoot and 'I'm A Believer' singalong at midnight. Plus Shrek visuals and Shrek giveaways. Keep hydrated with Shrek-themed drinks like Shrek Juice, Donkey Drank and Farquaad Fizz. There will be free green glow sticks and green glitter face painting. Plus the best Shrek-inspired outfits wins a $100 voucher. Starts 8pm in the Auditorium with tickets, including early bird tickets, available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.