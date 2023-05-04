Crack out the longboards as the annual Merimbula Malibu prepares to hit the waves this weekend.
Hosted by the Merimbula Sailboard Club, the 36th annual event - tagged "Almal" this year in honour of Al Bamford - will take place on Saturday, May 6, in the surf off Merimbula.
Last year's event saw 65 longboard surfers across multiple categories in "perfect conditions". The forecast for this weekend is not as promising, with a continuing cold front and high chance of rain from around lunch Saturday.
Competitors will meet at 7am at Merimbula's Main Beach where the venue will be decided according to conditions on the day.
If the event is moved to another location notices will be posted at Main Beach.
Entry forms for the event are available at Raging Bull Surf Shop Merimbula, via www.merimbulasailboardclub.com.au, via email abalone1@bigpond.com, or by calling contest coordinator John Smythe on 0407 260 015.
Registrations are on Friday in the club shed from 5.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.