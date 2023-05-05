Bega District News
Bega Valley schools welcome stricter vaping regulations

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:00pm
Bega Valley schools have spoken out on the challenges they've faced policing students vaping, amid a recent crack-down by the federal government on vaping and e-cigarettes.

Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

