Bega Valley schools have spoken out on the challenges they've faced policing students vaping, amid a recent crack-down by the federal government on vaping and e-cigarettes.
On Tuesday the federal government announced it would spend $234million on stronger regulations on e-cigarettes and vapes, a move welcomed by two schools in the region.
One local principal said vaping had become a massive issue with students from Year 7 through to 12, and one very difficult to police.
100 per cent, vaping is one of our biggest problems at the school, without a doubt. And students of all ages. It's a huge, huge problem- A Bega Valley principal
"We have had this year I believe two suspensions, that's been for ongoing problems. One-off offences we do in-school restrictions and phone calls home."
Following the announcement on stricter regulations, the idea of installing vape detectors in classrooms was also considered as a potential option by the NSW Department of Education - an idea one local school said they'd already been seriously considering.
"I've spent probably two months investigating detectors and getting prices and quotes. We were almost ready to place an order," one principal said.
We have anecdotal evidence that students are keeping them up their sleeves of their jumper and using them during class- A Bega Valley principal
According to the NSW Department's eTendering website, the department has been looking to engage with bidders for the purchase of 40,000 vape detectors, describing detectors as "a holistic approach and a first step to help protect young people."
The request outlined the sensors would be installed in common vaping spaces such as bathrooms, and would also be able to detect THC and noise disturbances.
While the department's tender details didn't include the Far South Coast in its stated NSW regions, one Bega Valley principal said the detectors would be welcomed should the government roll them out.
Another principal said while they had considered detectors, their school had also seen recent inroads in reducing their overall number of vaping offences.
"We continue to change how we try to detect vaping and possession of equipment. We are changing our methods of capture all the time," the principal said.
"We've had some short term suspensions but that is declining. We're optimistic that people are realising it's not something to do in school."
While admitting the success, the principal did go on to say it was an ongoing issue, and one that was difficult to police.
"I think any school that claims it doesn't have a vaping problem isn't looking hard enough," they said.
Overall, both principals ACM spoke to welcomed the news of the government's funding boost to crackdown on vaping, agreeing that accessibility was one of the leading contributors to the issue.
"We absolutely welcome the news of much firmer restrictions and stricter legislation, because I must admit most of us as principals have felt that we haven't really been supported by the law.
"It's been far too easy for young people to access and it's almost been socially acceptable until now. Finally the action by lawmakers is beginning to catch up."
The addictiveness of vaping couldn't be understated, said one principal who believed it was also up to parents to play a role.
"They need to not leave them around for their kids to access.
"A couple of parents have said to me that they feel like the students are using it as a stress relief. But this is not an avenue to relieve stress.
"Stop making excuses for your kids. It is a health hazard. It's a safety risk."
As a part of the stronger regulations, all single-use vapes will be banned and non-prescription vapes won't be allowed to be imported and will require pharmaceutical-style packaging.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
