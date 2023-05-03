Bega's ongoing friendship with Timor-Leste celebrated in song

A rousing rendition of Timor-Leste's national anthem accompanied the annual flag raising ceremony in Littleton Gardens Bega on Tuesday, May 3.
Koru Lian Timor, the visiting choir that has been wowing audiences across the Bega Valley this past week, was on hand to add their voice to the special ceremony.
The Timor-Leste flag raising has been held each year in Bega since 2004 when a friendship agreement with the Barique-Natarbora region was signed by the Bega Valley Shire Council and Bega Valley Advocates for Timor Leste (BVATL).
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said the relationship between people from the Valley with our neighbours in Timor-Leste "shows the heart of the Bega Valley and what sort of heart we have as people".
"And thank you to the Advocates for everything you do to promote that heart right around the world," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
READ ALSO:
Since the signing of the friendship agreement, the BVATL has provided the region with building and agricultural materials, water and sewerage infrastructure, teacher training and educational materials.
They have also built friendship and creativity through donations of musical instruments and various cultural activities - which include this week's tour by Koru Lian Timor.
Formerly ruled by Indonesia, Timor-Leste gained its full sovereignty on May 20, 2002.
BVATL president David Gallan said the annual flag raising was among the ways the Bega Valley showed respect for the people of East Timor and how much our region values their independence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.