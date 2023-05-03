Bega District News
Bega's ongoing friendship with Timor-Leste celebrated in song

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 11:08am
A rousing rendition of Timor-Leste's national anthem accompanied the annual flag raising ceremony in Littleton Gardens Bega on Tuesday, May 3.

