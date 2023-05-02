Batteries cause destructive recycling centre fire in Canberra

Household batteries thrown out in someone's yellow bin were found to be the cause of a fire that destroyed an entire recycling facility in Canberra.
The ACT government has concluded its investigation of a recycling depot fire last year with a warning that choosing the wrong bin to dispose of household waste can have dire consequences.
Bega Valley Shire Council's waste strategy coordinator, Tim Cook said the Hume Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) was the site where Bega Valley sent its domestic recycling to be processed.
"The investigation found that common household batteries placed in the recycling stream were the cause of a fire that destroyed an entire recycling facility," Mr Cook said.
"Batteries of any type, whether from your television remote control, your mobile phone or rechargeable drill can be a fire risk if placed in a household bin."
Mr Cook said the fire investigation was a timely reminder for everyone dispose of batteries correctly.
"The good news is batteries can be safely recycled through our Merimbula and Mobile Community Recycling Centres (CRC), our library-based Community Recycling Stations, and B-cycle drop-off points found at local shops and supermarkets," he said.
"Many people aren't aware of this, and the findings of the ACT Government investigation are a timely reminder that we can all do the right thing when disposing of these seemingly harmless products.
"It's sobering that a small handful of batteries caused a major safety hazard for facility staff and nearby residents, as well as significant environmental damage and an expensive rebuild project and resource diversion strategy."
Mr Cook said in the absence of an operating MRF in Canberra, and until the Hume site is rebuilt, the Bega Valley's recyclables were being diverted to a recycling centre in Nowra
"This means residents should continue to recycle and put out their yellow bin every fortnight as usual."
