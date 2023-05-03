Cobargo's The Shake Up Cafe closed its doors at Easter leaving locals without a large seated area to catch up over coffee and cake.
It leaves fewer options for holidaymakers wanting to stop for coffee or lunch and check out the historic town.
The coffee choices are the bakery, the coffee caravan and the pub.
John Walters, chair of Cobargo Community Development Corporation, and Narelle Cooper, the group's secretary, were philosophical about it.
"Of course it is a bit of a blow but coming into the winter I can understand it," Mr Walters said.
Ms Cooper said that Cobargo is used to the ebbs and flows that are part of being a country town.
"Obviously any business that leaves a small town is always missed but we look forward to a new one opening," she said.
The gift and homewares shop, Life's Little Pleasures, will also close at the end of May.
The retail business is highly dependent on passing traffic so its owner Laura Haynes has not been confident in her business' prospects since she lost her shop on the main street to the Black Summer bushfires.
Additionally, the soaring cost of living means people have less money to spend on discretionary goods like the scented candles and other gifts and homewares she stocks.
Ms Haynes will be having a huge sale during May to empty her shop, while the Cobargo pub will try to sell some of her candles and Zoe Pook Jewellery next door will try to sell some of the jewellery that Life's Little Pleasures stocks.
However, the three other businesses in Cobargo's business innovation hub - Sally Wilson Art, Zoe Pook Jewellery and Leadlight Revival - are doing well as they have established client bases and are less dependent on passing traffic.
"There is no way we can come back now, what with the town being the way it is and people not coming to Cobargo anymore," Ms Haynes said.
Mr Walters said life would remain difficult for businesses relying on passing traffic and tourism until the town's CBD is rebuilt.
"The trouble is there isn't enough in town to keep people here for more than an hour.
"All the businesses will benefit when the CBD is rebuilt and there are more shops and cafes to keep people in town longer," Mr Walters said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
