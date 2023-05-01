Dalmeny snowboard sensation Valentino Guseli has won a hat-trick of trophies at the 2023 Snow Australia Awards.
The 18-year-old jointly won Male Athlete of the Year (Olympic Discipline) award, joint Junior Athlete of the Year and the prestigious Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition of becoming the first snowboarder in history to achieve world cup medals in all three park and pipe disciplines in a single season.
In what was a history-making season, Guseli won the overall Park and Pipe Crystal Globe, and Big Air Crystal Globe, while finishing second in the world rankings for snowboard halfpipe and third in slopestyle.
Guseli said he was "super honoured and grateful" for the awards, but especially to receive the Chumpy Award.
"He inspired me and so many others to chase their dreams and go 'all in' and his legacy will live on forever," Guseli said.
"I'm very proud of my best season yet and I had so much fun just taking in all the beautiful moments throughout the whole season and it's pretty cool to be here now reflecting on it.
"One of my main goals for this season was to take every moment and enjoy the journey, and I really did enjoy it and I am looking forward to doing it all again next year."
