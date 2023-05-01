Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for May 2-8

Updated May 1 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Gig Guide, May 2-8
South Coast Gig Guide, May 2-8

Wednesday 3 May

Ross Noble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree at Bega Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 8pm-9.30pm. Tickets $54.90 via Trybooking

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.