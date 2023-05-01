South Coast Gig Guide, May 2-8

Ross Noble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree at Bega Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 8pm-9.30pm. Tickets $54.90 via Trybooking
Benji & the Saltwater Sound System, Gretta Ziller & Sam Sly and fireworks show at Narooma Oyster Festival, Narooma. 5pm-8.30pm. General admission Friday tickets
The Chordroys at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Online bookings essential via their website
The Sugarants at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. Bar open from 5pm. $25 at the door. Meals available. Bookings via 0407 474 4549 or katiepye@gmail.com
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Mel.T Duo at Club Sapphire Main Bar, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Steve Jackson at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Jazz Alley, Sam Sly, Tash Eloise, Benji & the Saltwater Sound System, Owen Campbell & The Cosmic People at Narooma Oyster Festival, Narooma. 10am-5.30pm. General admission Saturday tickets
Dale Huddleston at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Dean Gray & Roddy Reason at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 2pm-5pm
Goldie at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. $15 pre-sales or $20 at the door. 6493 3156. 6pm for 7pm start.
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
The Chordroys at Main Bar, Club Sapphire Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Cover Notes at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Felicity Dowd at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
The Sunbears at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $20 Online bookings essential via their website.
Craig Sinclair at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Davies and Howe at Tathra Pub, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Roddy Reason at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Live music at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
