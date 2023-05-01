As golfers found cover from the weekend downpour at Bega Country Club, the nearby indoor courts were hosting 61 competitors for Bega Squash Club's Masters Tournament.
"It's an all weather sport. We played on Sunday, golf was cancelled," chairman of Bega Masters Squash Committee Rob Blacker said.
The Masters Tournament, which was held over the weekend of April 29-30, was open to men over 35 and ladies over 30.
"Everyone enjoyed themselves, a meet and greet was well patronised and the dinner was well received. And everyone on Sunday said how good it was and look forward to coming back," Mr Blacker said.
"A couple of the people got injured with different things, hamstring was one, an ankle was another one. But these things happen.
"Overall it was a success."
READ ALSO:
One of the oldest competitors, now in her 80s, Christine Cooper began playing squash in 1959 at the age of 25 in Elizabeth Bay's Roslyn Gardens.
She started playing Masters in 1979, and in 2017 won two gold medals at the World Masters for Squash in New Zealand.
The Masters Tournament was conducted as a graded non gender event and the format ensured each player played a minimum of three best-of-five matches.
Division 1 Open - Corey Bedingfield, 1; Will Croker, 2; Matt Brown, 3.
Division 2 - Rob Simic, 1; Eddie Estevao, 2; Colin (Doc) Thomas, 3.
Division 3 - Anne Burns, 1; Damian Hewson, 2; Bo Strachan, 3.
Division 4 - Calvin Vong, 1; John Fulcher, 2; Craig Bassett, 3.
Division 5 - Geoff Hunter, 1; Karreen Watt, 2; Michele Pile, 3.
Division 6 - Ted Freeman, 1; Tanya Bailey, 2; Joy Connolly, 3.
Division 7 - Dennis Curtis, 1; Janelle Curtis, 2; Roger Crowfoot, 3.
Division 8 - Kevin Coady, 1; Peter Campbell, 2; Sue McMahon, 3.
Division 9 - Kellie Bateman, 1; Elaine Pugh, 2; Jackie Cousins, 3.
Division 10 - Cindy Vong, 1; Samantha DeRuitjer, 2; Luis Lopez, 3.
Division 11 - Monica Rigby, 1; Ken Bryant, 2; Christine Cooper, 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.