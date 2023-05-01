Drivers escape serious injury in car crash near Wolumla

One lane has been closed on the Princes Highway, just north of the Candelo-Wolumla Road following a car crash on Monday, May 1 at about 9.30am.
ACM has been told by a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson that the crash between a truck and a car, resulted in no serious injuries and the road is expected to be fully open by 11am.
Emergency services including police, ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service attended the site.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
