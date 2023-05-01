Tarryn Lucas returns home full of thanks and with baby Grace

It was a challenging start to 2023 for Merimbula business woman Tarryn Lucas and her partner Russell after the discovery at Tarryn's 20 week scan, that a mass on the side of the head/ neck had developed, in their unborn baby.
It meant staying in Sydney near specialist care for the weeks leading up to, during and following the birth.
With rental properties scarce and expensive, the community moved quickly to assist the Lucas family with a gofundme page to provide rental support.
Now mum Tarryn and new baby Grace have returned to Merimbula full of thanks for the community support they received.
"Words are not enough to thank you all for your kindness and generosity shown towards our little family while we were living in Sydney for three months," Tarryn said.
READ ALSO:
She called it one of the most challenging times in their lives and said they were overwhelmed when the gofundme page was set up in their absemce.
"The entire amount of this page paid for our rental in Sydney leaving nothing spare. Rentals as we are all aware are high, but during our time in Sydney they hit record high. There was high demand and very limited supply which increased our costs dramatically. We are so grateful for your help," Tarryn said.
Little Grace was booked in for a caesarean section on Monday, March 13, two weeks before her due date due to the mass on the back of her head.
However Grace decided to enter the world herself quite fast, giving mum three sharp contractions all within 20 minutes, after which they went straight to hospital and Tarryn had an emergency section within 30 minutes of arrival.
We are positive that all of your thoughts and your blessings have helped us too.- Tarryn Lucas
Tarryn said Grace spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and had every specialist and surgical team visit her to determine what the mass was, along with endless scans in her first few days of life.
"We got some great news in that surgery was not needed within days of her being born and really do now believe that miracles can happen," Tarry said.
"We are positive that all of your thoughts and your blessings have helped us too. We are forever grateful to all staff at Royal Women's and Sydney Children's in Randwick for their help.
"At this point in time, the diagnosed mass will - fingers crossed - shrink without treatment and should be mostly gone by 12-24 months. We may require surgery later on down the track to remove some of the excess skin, if it does not shrink or its appearance begins to change," Tarryn said.
Tarryn and Russell donated to the NICU including delivering new baby wraps.
Tarryn said they were so lucky to live in Australia and have access to medical care and assistance of the highest standard during their time of need.
Living away for an extended amount of time, that wasn't something you got to decide yourself, really does make you appreciate our little community and surroundings so much more.- Tarryn Lucas
"A special thank you to our local doctor's, family, friends, clients and staff for all your endless support, messages and calls leading up to our move and during our time in Sydney. We initially found out at 20 weeks, and relocated to Sydney at 32 weeks and so it has been quite a long journey for us all," Tarryn said.
The family was recently told they could return to Merimbula.
"We are so lucky to live where we live. Living away for an extended amount of time, that wasn't something you got to decide yourself, really does make you appreciate our little community and surroundings so much more. Everything about the Sapphire Coast is simply beautiful," Tarryn said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.