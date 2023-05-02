Bega District News
Merimbula's regional state paddlers win medals at National Dragon Boat Championships

Updated May 2 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 11:00am
Southern NSW Regional team members selected from Merimbula Water Dragons, Geoff and Gill McCallum and Stev and Ali Brett. icture by Denise Dion
Members of the Southern NSW Regional dragon boat team have returned from Albury delighted with their silver and bronze medals won at the National Dragon Boat Championships.

