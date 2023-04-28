Digging my own hole over land valuation letters

I should've known better than to take factual information to social media and expect a reasoned discussion...
Like many others this week I received my land revaluation from the NSW Valuer General.
And like many others I discovered - to equal parts happiness and horror - the value of my small piece of the Bega landscape has more than doubled in value over the past 12 months.
The happiness came from discovering the property I purchased as my first home with my family is seeing a tidy return on investment.
The horror from then turning to our rates bill and the debate over recent months of the significant increases likely to be imposed from next financial year.
Clearly I was not alone in this anxiety - many residents took to Facebook to express similar sentiment over the spiking land values.
However, what I was seeing in those online discussions conflated the issue and introduced worries that don't exactly gel with the reality of the situation.
Just because my land has doubled in value does not mean my general rates will double. That's not how rates are calculated.
That's not to say rates won't be increasing - undoubtedly they will, and I'm right there alongside my neighbours and the community in feeling angst and some animosity towards council over that.
But what we here at ACM have tried to explain in recent months, and again this week, is that the rate at which the general rates increase is not directly correlated to the percentage increase in your land value.
Actually, if the increase in my land value or yours is less than the average across the shire, that portion of our rates bill could actually decrease (this does not include separate fees and charges for things like water and sewage).
The portion of your rates you pay that's based on your land valuation is relative to every other ratepayer in the shire. It's not a direct one-to-one increase/decrease between land value/rates.
It's all about the fixed total that council is allowed to raise through general rates being redistributed based on land valuations.
The only way council is permitted to increase the overall total of the shire's general rates revenue is to impose the rate peg increase allowed by IPART and/or apply for a special rates variation.
Both of which they are looking to do this year - but again, that does not have a direct correlation to your land value.
I thought I would try to share that info on social media this week in the hope it helped people in some small way better understand the situation.
In return I was called an apologist for the council and asked if I was getting a free pass on my rates this year for publishing the info. Like our council could afford to give anyone a free pass - let alone me consider selling my integrity for only a few thousand dollars!
One of these days I'll learn to steer clear of Facebook discussions...
Have a lovely weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM editor
