Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Record number of rescues by Marine Rescue NSW this season

Updated April 28 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 8:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue NSW units have recorded their busiest season for rescues. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue NSW units have recorded their busiest season for rescues. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue NSW has performed a record number of rescues over the 2022/23 boating season, with data revealing the three busiest units in the south-east.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.