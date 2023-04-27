RFS units from Central Tilba, Bermagui and Cobargo are attending to a fire on Bermagui Road, near the Princes Highway.
A man rang the alert through at 12.11pm on Thursday, April 27.
He said he "had a fair idea it was started by a couple of kids".
The fire is in the bush along the southern side of Bermagui Road near the turnoff to the Princes Highway.
Bruce Allen, incident controller and captain of Central Tilba RFS, said the fire was around half a hectare (1.2 acres).
The RFS had the fire under control by around 1.10pm.
"So it is a matter of mopping up and making sure we have no more points to re-ignite," Mr Allen said.
He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Traffic control was in place.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
