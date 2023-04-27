Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

RFS trucks from Tilba, Cobargo, Bermagui at the scene

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the fire on the southern side of Bermagui Road, near the Princes Highway, as the RFS from Central Tilba, Bermagui and Cobargo had got the fire under control. Picture by Marion Williams.
The scene of the fire on the southern side of Bermagui Road, near the Princes Highway, as the RFS from Central Tilba, Bermagui and Cobargo had got the fire under control. Picture by Marion Williams.

RFS units from Central Tilba, Bermagui and Cobargo are attending to a fire on Bermagui Road, near the Princes Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.