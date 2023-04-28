Bega District News
Bega District Letters to the Editor, April 28: Reader surveys and Anzac Day tributes

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated April 28 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
Looking for Heartbeat

First of all, I'm not going to spit the dummy if this letter isn't published, but I had a distinct feeling of deja vu when I got to the puzzles page last week. Although I still didn't get the big word in the target - a definite worry.

