First of all, I'm not going to spit the dummy if this letter isn't published, but I had a distinct feeling of deja vu when I got to the puzzles page last week. Although I still didn't get the big word in the target - a definite worry.
I've marked your report card 'Could do better'. This is what happens when there are no longer production staff.
Anyway, my main whinge is the Heartbeat of Australia survey. I'm possibly the only person in the country who doesn't have a mobile phone. Yes, I know, OMG!
Why doesn't ACM have a website for this? I know I'd be quids-in for the $500 Eftpos card. Yeah, right.
I'm wondering when all Labor federal MPs are going to clear land in the area where they live and install massive wind/solar farms?
Kristy McBain at Tura Beach is ideal with the breeze off the ocean and north facing for solar.
They all tell us it's the way to go, they say go green it's environmentally friendly. If it's that fantastic shouldn't they put one in their own area?
I would like to publicly acknowledge Linda and her wonderful team at Dodd and Dwyer Capital Chemist Merimbula for the exceptional service they provided to me while I was visiting the coast last week.
Unlike the long list of pharmacies we contacted in Sydney and Canberra they were willing to take a risk on an unknown customer and place a last minute order on the Thursday before Easter for a very expensive prescription medication that was required for collection on Tuesday.
When the order did not arrive at the expected time they followed up immediately and really went above and beyond expectations to ensure I was able to receive my treatment. Linda and the team were extremely pleasant to deal with, kept their positive attitudes in the face of every obstacle and were proactive with communication. Their customer service approach was faultless - unfortunately a rarity these days
I really appreciate their efforts and will be loyal to Dodd and Dwyer as a result. Thanks again to everyone involved, you are literally life savers!
Thank you for bringing the story, with photos, of Merimbula's Anzac Day service so quickly! I feel like I was there.
I made it to the dawn parade
With some pretence of care,
A soldier to the ranks had strayed
From his hospice chair.
When slowed the shining motored spokes
That bore the old and weak,
A watcher from the borders broke
And kissed the hero's cheek.
A smile rode the digger's nod
And pride glowed on his guise,
But love of comrades called to God
Was cloistered in his eyes.
Maybe while the ingrate paused
There in valour's hand,
I saw that war had failed to flaw
The nobility of man.
