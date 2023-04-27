Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Premier appoints Bega MP Michael Holland Parliamentary Secretary of Health and Regional Health

Updated April 27 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Dr Michael Holland has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Regional Health by the NSW Premier. Picture by Megan McClelland
MP Dr Michael Holland has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Regional Health by the NSW Premier. Picture by Megan McClelland

Bega MP Dr Michael Holland has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Health in an announcement from the NSW Premier on April 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.