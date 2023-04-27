Bega MP Dr Michael Holland has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Health in an announcement from the NSW Premier on April 26.
Dr Holland's new role as secretary for health and regional health portfolios means he will work closely with Ryan Park, the Minister for Health and Regional Health.
Mr Park is also the Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast and is the local Member for Keira.
Dr Holland said it was a privilege to work with Mr Park and that he was honoured to have been appointed Parliamentary Secretary.
"As a doctor for 42 years, it is an opportunity to extend my work in a field which I know and enjoy while serving my electorate and my state," Dr Holland said.
"It is a wonderful privilege to work with the new Minister for Health... and my parliamentary colleagues to urgently fix our damaged health system."
Dr Holland's role was announced alongside appointments for MPs David Mehan, Anna Watson, Trish Doyle and Liesl Tesch.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Roads and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Transport.
"After 12 years of Liberal National government and a damning inquiry into Health Outcomes and Access to Health and Hospital Services in Rural, Regional, and Remote NSW, it is time for a fresh start.
"It is my responsibility to improve health services across New South Wales including where my work started in the Bega electorate," Dr Holland said.
