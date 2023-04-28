Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

On May 2, it will be 19 years since the fire that reduced the main building at the Old Bega Hospital to its current sorry state. Come out to the OBH this Saturday, from 11.30am-12.30pm to mark the anniversary and join a show of respect for the old building and the community that has looked after it for the last 135 years. Bring a picnic and there will be an urn for hot drinks. At noon there will be an important announcement regarding the long-awaited restoration.