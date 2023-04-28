Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Bulla Midhong community event
April 28
Big hART is working with South Coast schools, Yuin cultural mentors and local artists to create three events that celebrate place. Each event concentrates on a specific cultural story as a way for young people to understand the country they are on. The Eden event at Corcora Beach 6pm Friday, April 28, tells a contemporary story about a mother humpback whale's migration north with her calf. It will rediscover the traditional place names of Twofold Bay, watched over by Balawan mountain. The event is free, unticketed and family friendly. Please note the change of day and location due to weather forecast.
"A little help from my friends" fundraiser
April 29
Verona locals Gordon and Sue lost their home in the Black Summer bushfires and have been left with an incomplete and poorly built frame of a house from a building company that were stripped of its contractor licence by NSW Fair Trading. With the company not reimbursing them and the couple left without money to rebuild themselves, Gordon and Sue's friends have organised a fundraiser featuring live music from Chango Tree, Mojo with Garry Carson Jones and Djeme Forte African Drummers. The special event will rock Murrah Hall on Saturday, from 5.30-11pm. Tickets are $40 dollars and include a BBQ, with bands starting at 7pm. Kids are free and tickets can be purchased at the door or www.southcoasttickets.com.au/events/a-little-help-from-my-friends.
Read more about Gordon and Sue's troubles here
Filmmakers workshop
April 29
The makers of feature-length comedy Evicted! A Modern Romance will share their experiences in a workshop, Creating and Funding Indie Films & Arts, that is aimed at filmmakers, film lovers, independent artists and creatives. They will take participants behind the scenes of making the film, the creative processes, how to fund arts projects, and the making and selling of independent films in Australia. It is a chance to learn and gain valuable insights into independent filmmaking as they share tips and tricks, providing access to exclusive resources that aid every stage of production. You can register your interest in the workshop that will be held at Club Sapphire Merimbula on Saturday, April 29, from 3pm to 5.30pm.
Sydney Hotshots live
April 29
Look out, the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle and seduce for one night only with a brand-new killer show. The 2-hour production is a visual feast, choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals. Our hand-picked selection of dreamy guys will have you up from your chair screaming for more. With a totally interactive production, The Secret Fantasies Tour is the perfect night out. It's all going down at Club Sapphire on Saturday, April 29 from 8-10pm.
Old Bega Hospital Picnic
April 29
On May 2, it will be 19 years since the fire that reduced the main building at the Old Bega Hospital to its current sorry state. Come out to the OBH this Saturday, from 11.30am-12.30pm to mark the anniversary and join a show of respect for the old building and the community that has looked after it for the last 135 years. Bring a picnic and there will be an urn for hot drinks. At noon there will be an important announcement regarding the long-awaited restoration.
Read more about the Friends of Old Bega Hospital event here
Special screening
May 1
Evicted! A Modern Romance is an irreverent Aussie comedy about four spuriously employed housemates on the verge of eviction as they trawl Sydney's fraught rental market in search of a new place to call home. It tells the story of a generation caught in the changing tides of spiralling house prices and an increasingly competitive and insecure job market. After the screening, the filmmakers will take part in a filmmakers' Q&A, together with Mick Brosnan from Social Justice Advocates speaking about the local housing shortage. Picture Showman Cinema Merimbula May 1, 7pm online bookings here.
Vinnies cake stall
May 4
Come along and enjoy a slice of cake and barbecue, with all proceeds going directly to the Vinnies homeless appeal. 10am-1.30pm at Vinnies Bega.
Moodji Futures Dinner
May 5
Costa Georgiadis of ABC's Gardening Australia will explore local, national and international efforts to address climate change, care for country and community resilience. Other guests include environmental activist and musician Eugenio 'Ego' Lemos and his East Timorese choir the Koru Lian and Danielle Griffin, philanthropic services manager of the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, who will share her nation-wide insights. Paul West, the farmer/chef from River Cottage will MC the panel discussion. Kelly Eastwood of Eastwoods Deli and Master Chef fame will do the catering. The event starts at 5.30pm at the Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club and adult tickets for the three-course dinner cost $65.
Narooma Oyster Festival
May 5-7
This year's Narooma Oyster Festival is set to be even better than last year's record-breaker. Crowd favourites like cooking demonstrations, Oyster Alley, Australia's Biggest Oyster, shucking competition and the South Coast's best fireworks will be joined by a new array of luxe experiences, a River of Art digital light show, a Yuin Nations' cultural precinct and Hangtown Fry breakfast on Sunday. It is family-friendly event with kids' zone and activities, plus expanded disabled parking and a quiet marquee for those with neuro-diverse conditions. Pre-purchase festival tickets to avoid disappointment. More information and tickets can be found here.
Tanja Market Day
May 6
Homemade, Homegrown, Local, Sustainable is the theme of the annual Tanja Market Day. A wonderful array of creators, producers and musicians will fill Tanja Public School grounds with plenty of colour, cuisine and community vibes. Open from 9am until 2pm. Bring your keep cup, cash only. To book a stall, or to play some tunes on the day, contact Julie on 0424 402 619.
May 13
Big hART is working with South Coast schools, Yuin cultural mentors and local artists to create three events that celebrate place. Each event concentrates on a specific cultural story as a way for young people to understand the country they are on. The Wallaga Lake event at Umbarra Cultural Centre at 6pm, Saturday, May 13, tells the story of the black duck Yuin Djiringang people who lived at Umbarra and sacred mountain Gulaga. The event is free, unticketed and family friendly.
Unlocking the Doors Tribute show
June 24
Unlocking the Doors sets out to capture the Shamanistic presence of Jim Morrison, the hypnotic bass lines and swirling keys of Ray Manzarek, Robbie Krieger's legato blues-inspired guitar modality and John Densmore eclectic fusion of jazz, rock and Latin drum beats for the ultimate Doors experience. Unlocking the Doors are four Wollongong-based musicians dedicated to capturing the magic of the live performance and sound that was unmistakably The Doors. Is everybody in? The ceremony is about to begin at Bermagui Country Club's Auditorium at 7.30pm. Book your tickets for $35 here or through the club.
Shrek Rave Swamp Tour
July 15
Bermagui Country Club invites you to their to swamp for SHREK RAVE! DJs playing Shrek hits & party bangers all night long to bring out your inner ogre! There will be a Shrek DJ Set, Shrek-themed Balloon Wall Photoshoot and 'I'm A Believer' singalong at midnight. Plus Shrek visuals and Shrek giveaways. Keep hydrated with Shrek-themed drinks like Shrek Juice, Donkey Drank and Farquaad Fizz. There will be free green glow sticks and green glitter face painting. Plus the best Shrek-inspired outfits wins a $100 voucher. Starts 8pm in the Auditorium with tickets, including early bird tickets, available here.
