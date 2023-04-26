Your photos: Anzac Day 2023 across Bega Valley

ACM journalists were kept busy, looking to capture the images and emotional tributes at Anzac Day services right across the Far South Coast.
Of course we can't make it to every one, so we are very appreciative of our readers and community members who sent in photos to share from various services as well.
READ MORE: Anzac Day 2023: Scenes from across Australia
Click or swipe through the above gallery for a selection of photos sent in by readers that really capture the various moods of the day's commemorations.
If you any to add, please email high-res photos with details of where they were taken and by whom, to ben.smyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au
MORE ANZAC DAY COVERAGE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.