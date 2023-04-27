Business case study starts at Bega Hospital site

Work is starting on the creation of a business case to repurpose and redevelop the Bega Hospital site, also known as the McKee Drive precinct.
Following government funding to the Bega Chamber of Commerce, consultanting company NGH has been engaged to carry out the study which aims to identify the best use of the site for the benefit of the community.
President of the Bega Chamber John Watkin said the chamber's vision was for a community space which would include areas for community groups and shared resources.
But the vision goes a lot further than simply a meeting place or community cafe as the large site has room for more buildings including town houses and student/trainee accommodation, all of which Mr Watkin said was needed in the town.
The project is ambitious and long-term, because if a good business case is identified for the redevelopment of the site, it is likely to cost in the region of $35-40 million, Mr Watkin said.
"Asbestos is the least of it. There's serious contamination in the old hospital, lead paint, radiation and the main hospital building is condemned. There's $3 million of remediation needed on the site. Part of the business case study will look at how to deal with that," Mr Watkin said.
But he believes if the business case stacks up, the redevelopment could help transform Bega CBD.
Mr Watkin said a community and business hub could offer shared facilities that could be used by all.
"Sapphire Community Project (the Pantry) would like a bigger space. We have talked to fLing who were evicted from the old basketball stadium. Their current space is not ideal and they would love a performance space. PCYC is run out of Bega and they've been looking for a greenfield site for a number of years and Theatre Onsett would like a theatre."
Mr Watkin believed it could be home to a 'fit for purpose library" that combined the town's existing libraries.
"It's a big site and could include short-term accommodation for nurses/trainees and there would still be room for some two or three-bedroom townhouses."
He also sees it as a potential Country University Centre, a central facility, designed for small towns, where various universities have an outreach on-site campus. It's a model that already exists with centres across the country including in Cape York, Broken Hill and Cooma.
"Over the next couple of months we'll be looking to consult with as many stakeholders as possible. We have no preconceived ideas," Mr Watkin said.
He urged anyone wanting to discuss the proposals to get in touch with him by email at john@begachamber.com.au and said there would be some meetings in May to which the public would be invited.
"At the end of the day the Bega Chamber has no vested interest in the site but to make it a better place and see the best outcome for the community. We want to build a great community facility," Mr Watkin said.
In the meantime the pressure is on to get the business case completed by the September deadline.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
