Business case study starts at Bega Hospital site

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated April 27 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
Could the Bega Hospital site be the location for a community and business hub? Picture by Ben Smyth
Work is starting on the creation of a business case to repurpose and redevelop the Bega Hospital site, also known as the McKee Drive precinct.

