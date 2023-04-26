The Friends of the Old Bega Hospital will share an important announcement about their treasured hospital, 19 years on from when a fire severely damaged the site's main building.
Bega Valley community members are invited to join in the anniversary with a picnic at the old hospital on Saturday, April 29, to show respect for a building the community has looked after for the last 135 years.
The Old Bega Hospital continues to be a hub for community groups since it was restored as a community centre in 1988.
The hospital's operating theatre, nurses quarters and the laundry survived the blaze, and are still being used by community groups such as Edge-FM, the Bega Valley Potters and Bega Valley Spinners and Weavers.
Friends of the OBH president Richard Bomford said the building was "a hub and a home" - once used by upwards of 40 different community groups.
"There's only a number of places you can hire in Bega," Mr Bomford said.
"This is a dedicated community centre, and a home for community groups."
Under Crown Land, the Old Bega Hospital is managed by the Reserve Land Manager - a group of seven volunteers appointed by the Minister of Crown Lands.
Friends of the Old Bega Hospital was incorporated in 2013 to assist the Reserve Land Manager to restore the hospital's heritage and community values.
Saturday's event will run from 11.30am-12.30pm and with a picnic and an address from chair of the Reserve Land Manager Patricia Jones, a devoted long-time member, and committee member Valerie Little.
Dogs are welcome on a leash and guests are encouraged to bring a chair and their own picnic items, with hot drinks provided.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
