Bermagui residents, young and old, turned out in force to commemorate Anzac Day.
Bermagui RSL sub-branch president Roy Davies said everyone was remarking how many people were at the Dawn service and he was surprised by the number of young families with children.
"As MC it was difficult to estimate but I reckon about 400 people were there," Mr Davies said.
Some then went to the Gunfire Breakfast which was held at Bermagui Beach Hotel, as it was last year.
Later, at the 11am service, some 18 wreaths were laid to honour those who had served and continue to serve the country.
All the wreaths were made by the Arts & Craft group at Bermagui Country Club.
"They do that for us every year, from their garden and all over the place," he said.
Air Commodore Chris "Noddy" Sawade travelled from Adelaide to speak at the service at the invitation of Nick Coulson.
While he lives in Canberra, Mr Coulson spends a lot of time in Bermagui because his parents retired here years ago.
The Commodore spoke about his trips around the world and the various Anzac Days he has spent in various countries.
"He was talking about the services and how they have served the country over the years since WWI, including Iraq and Afghanistan.
"He also read out a beautiful poem about the Light Horse so it was a very good speech," Mr Davies said.
Pupils from Bermagui Public School joined the march and their two senior pupils Prime Minister Silver Farnham and Deputy Prime Minister Lily Kirk each read a poem.
One poem was In Flanders Fields and the other was We shall keep the faith by Moina Michael.
They then laid the wreath for the school.
"They did a good job too," Mr Davies said.
Also marching were representatives from Bermagui's emergency services - SES, RFS and Marine Rescue.
After the service some people adjourned to the Bermagui Beach Hotel for refreshments.
"The hotel gave everyone wearing a medal at least two beers free," Mr Davies said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
