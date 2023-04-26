Bega District News
Bermagui RSL was surprised by how many young families attended.

By Marion Williams
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 2:58pm
June Carnegie laying a wreath at Bermagui's Anzac Day service. Mrs Carnegie is 99 and served in the Australian Women's Army Service at the age of 18 in 1942. Picture supplied.
June Carnegie laying a wreath at Bermagui's Anzac Day service. Mrs Carnegie is 99 and served in the Australian Women's Army Service at the age of 18 in 1942. Picture supplied.

Bermagui residents, young and old, turned out in force to commemorate Anzac Day.

