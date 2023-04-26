Timor choir touring Bega Valley in show of friendship

The Bega Valley's strong ties with Timor-Leste - forged in battle and fostered through continuing community relationships - are to be celebrated with a series of concerts in coming days.
In late 2020, Seaman Edward 'Teddy' Sheean was finally awarded the Victoria Cross for his incredible valour, still firing at Japanese aircraft as HMAS Armidale sank in 1942 near Betano, East Timor.
The wrecks can still be seen at Betano, not too far from Natarbora where the Bega Valley Advocates for Timor-Leste have built friendship ties since 2004.
Part of the Advocates' motivation is to repay the debt of honour owed to the people of Timor-Leste.
Australian commandos were given up for dead by their commanders in Australia in the darkest days of World War II.
Unknown to them, 2nd Independent Company was still fighting for nearly a year using guerrilla tactics with the assistance of young Timorese boys who guided, carried supplies and interpreted for them.
It was one of the most remarkable feat of arms during WWII.
The Bega Valley Advocates for Timor-Leste said the district was honoured to have a choir from Natarbora and other remote parts of Timor visit the Bega Valley over the next week.
Koru Lian Timor ("the voice and sound of Timor") brings together singers under the direction of Ego Lemos, one of Timor's most celebrated musicians.
This long awaited tour is also a response to a choir from Bega that toured Timor-Leste in 2019.
David Crowden, a well-known musician and cultural coordinator of the Bega Valley Advocates for Timor-Leste, has worked hard with Lemos to bring this tour together after years of delays due to the COVID pandemic.
The tour has also been supported by the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast and Four Winds with generous sponsorship from the Department of Foreign Affairs.
There will be three Bega Valley concerts:
Saturday, April 29, 3pm, Jigamy Farm Eden, with Spirit Allegro
Sunday, April 30, 3pm at Bega Uniting Church, with the Bega Valley Male Voice Choir.
Thursday, May 4, 6pm - Four Winds, with Djinama Yilaga
Tickets for the performances can be purchased at the door or online through Humanitix.
Meanwhile, everyone is welcome to attend a flag raising ceremony at Littleton Gardens with the choir on Wednesday, May 3, at 9.30am to recognise Timorese independence and show the district's appreciation for the people of Timor-Leste who suffered terrible losses after assisting our commandos in WWII.
