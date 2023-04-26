Bega District News
Timor choir touring Bega Valley in show of friendship

Updated April 26 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 10:36am
The Bega Valley's strong ties with Timor-Leste - forged in battle and fostered through continuing community relationships - are to be celebrated with a series of concerts in coming days.

Local News

