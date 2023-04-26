Night roadworks planned for Market Street and Park Street, Merimbula

Bega Valley Shire Council advises that resurfacing work is planned for Market Street and Park Street, Merimbula between 6pm and 6am on Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1, weather permitting.
The work involves removing patches of existing pavement and laying new asphalt.
Changed traffic arrangements during the night roadworks will include a reduced speed limit of 40km per hour, temporary lane closures and no on-street parking.
Commuters should expect minor delays for the duration of the works.
Council thanked the community for its patience during the work.
For further information, contact council's civil contractors supervisor, Craig Corby on (02) 6499 2222.
