Night roadworks planned for Market Street and Park Street, Merimbula

Updated April 26 2023 - 11:25am, first published 10:14am
Bega Valley Shire Council advises that resurfacing work is planned for Market Street and Park Street, Merimbula between 6pm and 6am on Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1, weather permitting.

