Four young lawn bowlers from the Bega Valley have been selected to represent their zone in the upcoming State Junior Championships.
Friday, April 21, saw the completion of a two-day Zone Junior Championship which saw singles and pairs bowls competitors battling it out for a chance to go to state and represent Zone 7.
Stretching from Berry in the north to Mallacoota in the south, and inland to Braidwood and the Monaro region, Zone 7 comprises 32 clubs.
Bowls development officer for Club Sapphire Merimbula, Michael Wilks, said other clubs in the zone weren't as active in the junior space as Merimbula and Tathra, which was "a credit to the area".
"All representatives in the junior realm come from here and Tathra. It's a pretty good feather in our cap down in our little corner of our zone that we have all the juniors, pretty much," Mr Wilks said.
The zone championship started on Thursday, April 20, with the pairs competition held at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. Pairs champions Reese Finn-Young and Josh Allman claimed the top podium spot.
Josh, who also won the singles championship that was held at Merimbula Imlay Bowling Club said the wins felt good.
"It was a tough match. At the start it was pretty even, [I was] a bit worried, but at the end I got up."
The 2023 State Junior Championships will take place from July 10-14 at Warilla Bowling Club, in the City of Shellharbour.
All players qualifying for the state junior singles, pairs and fours championships were required to win their respective Zone Junior Championships.
Josh Allman will be representing in singles, pairs and fours; Reese Finn-Young will be representing in pairs and fours; and Charlie McCudden and Charlie Grebert in fours as well.
Wilks, who was also part of the state junior match committee and holds a senior junior coaching role for Bowls NSW, said the standard of the zone championship was very high.
"The standard was fantastic. Every year the standard [has] got better. It's now at a point where these kids are as good as any kids in the state," Mr Wilks said.
"The sportsmanship was fantastic. Older people could come and learn a few lessons from these kids, I'll tell you that."
"It's one of those rare games where grandparents can go and play with their grandkids, you know, it transcends all age groups, genders.
"There's not many sports out there where you can actually participate with such a wide variety of people."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives.
