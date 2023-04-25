Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Bega Anzac Day march and service a poignant tribute to our soldiers, veterans

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wreaths being laid during Bega's Anzac Day service, April 25, 2023. Picture by Ben Smyth
Wreaths being laid during Bega's Anzac Day service, April 25, 2023. Picture by Ben Smyth

A heartfelt personal story of a fallen Vietnam soldier added poignancy to Tuesday's Anzac Day service in Bega.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.