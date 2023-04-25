A heartfelt personal story of a fallen Vietnam soldier added poignancy to Tuesday's Anzac Day service in Bega.
Hundreds of community members lined Carp St as the traditional Anzac Day march made its way to the Soldiers Memorial Gates.
As well as veterans and family members of service personnel, the march included students from the various Bega schools, Scouts and Girl Guides, members of the Bega District Pony Club, Salvation Army and Bega District Band, and volunteers from the SES and Volunteer Rescue Association.
The service's special oration was given by Year 11 Bega High student Jovi Hayes, who paid tribute to her great-uncle Jim "Gabby" Hayes.
Corporal Hayes of the 7th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment was killed in action in Vietnam aged 27.
"It was not a thing in my family to talk or ask about him - for years he was a picture on the wall whispered about but never spoken of," Jovi said.
"For this speech I spoke to my grandfather about his brother and he told me a lot. What he wanted me to know mostly was Jim was an ordinary guy.
"He was a joker and not much fussed by authority - which is why he spent a lot of time peeling potatoes I'm told," Jovi said to chuckles from the crowd.
"My grandfather said that in all the years he knew Jim he never knew him to be scared of anything.
"I'm proud to say my great-uncle died doing something he chose to do and something he loved. He was a selfless man who died protecting others."
Jovi said there was a quote from the machine gunner in Hayes' section - Private Des Burley - that filled her with pride for her great-uncle.
The quote is even included in Hayes' listing on the Australian Virtual War Memorial.
"The bravest act that I saw in Vietnam was Gabby Hayes so intent on making sure that his section was down on the ground in firing position that he left himself completely exposed to enemy fire.
"He never fired a shot; he was riddled with machine gun bullets. My thoughts then were 'what a waste of a great leader'."
Also at Bega's Anzac Day service, a multitude of wreaths were laid by service organisations, community groups and school children.
The Bega District Band provided music for the several hymns sung by the hundreds-strong crowd - one of which, Abide In Me, was led by Bega Valley singer-songwriter Jackson Fisher.
As has been the case for many years, the Australian Army's 5th Engineers Regiment provided the catafalque party honour guard, while John Watkin was emcee for the service.
Mr Watkin and Bega RSL sub-branch president Gary Berman concluded the service by flagging next year will mark 100th anniversary of the erection of the Bega Soldiers Memorial Gates.
The milestone is to be celebrated in May 2024 with a special parade and service.
The service was streamed live on the Bega District News Facebook page. Watch it in full below:
