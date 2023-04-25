Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Anzac Day 2023: sun shines on Tathra service

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tathra's Anzac Day March on Tuesday, April 25 graced oncoming marchers with one of the most beautiful days to date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.