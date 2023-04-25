Anzac Day 2023: sun shines on Tathra service

Tathra's Anzac Day March on Tuesday, April 25 graced oncoming marchers with one of the most beautiful days to date.
The gloriously sunny day united people together to commemorate the men and women of Australia who served in conflicts overseas.
Riders from the 7th Light Horse Bemboka troop led the march, followed by flag bearers and the Bega District Band.
Behind the band followed ex-service personnel and families wearing medals, then Tathra Public School pupils and the general public.
The war memorial and cenotaph had a superb ocean backdrop, as sunlight danced on a calm ocean.
The service was led by emcee Rex Kermode who welcomed various community members to lay down their beautiful wreaths.
From school students, to local sport groups, charities, council representatives, students from Bega High School and Tathra Public School, Police representatives, veterans and their families - all stood together to reflect
The crowd stood silently as they listened intently to the stories, poems and prayers of those who served during Australia's involvement in conflicts around the world.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
