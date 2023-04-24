Sapphire Coast oysters the gems of Sydney Royal Fine Food awards...again

Sapphire Coast oysters have dominated the 2023 Sydney Royal Fine Food Show, cleaning up the lion's share of medals in the Sydney rock oyster category announced last week.
Multi-award winning Tathra Oysters claimed the top spot, winning the annual trophy for the champion Sydney rock oyster with their premium oysters from Nelson Lagoon.
"We are thrilled to be named this year's champion and are especially pleased to see so many Sapphire Coast oyster farmers being recognised once again in this year's awards," Tathra Oysters co-owner Jo Rodely said.
"Sydney rock oysters are a product of their environment and we are so fortunate to be growing them in Nelson Lagoon, a very special wilderness estuary."
Tathra Oysters shared the stage with Sapphire Coast farmers across the region from Pambula Lake, Merimbula Lake, Nelson Lagoon and Wapengo Lake who between them won a total of 13 gold, silver and bronze medals.
"This is an outstanding result for local oyster farmers and testament to the amazing natural environment that we farm in here on the Sapphire Coast," said Anna Simonds, Sapphire Coast Wilderness Oysters industry support officer.
"Our Sydney rock oysters are grown in some of the purest estuaries in NSW and the Sapphire Coast region has an exceptional reputation in the culinary world.
READ ALSO:
"Not only are our local farmers contributing to a highly valuable industry for the region, they're also some of the most important advocates for the protection of our natural environments." Ms Simonds said.
Sapphire Coast medalists included Tathra Oysters, Appellation Oysters, Hazelgrove Oysters and Wapengo Rocks Wild Organic Oysters.
Tathra Oysters was also the champion Sydney rock oysters winner in 2018, 2019 and 2021, as well as champion overall aquaculture product in 2021, and a multi-gold medallist in 2022.
The annual Sydney Royal Fine Food Show Awards showcases the products, talents, energies and passions of rural NSW, with the aim to support a viable and prosperous future for agricultural communities.
For more information on oysters from the Sapphire Coast, visit www.sapphirecoastoysters.com
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.