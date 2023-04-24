Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sapphire Coast oysters the gems of Sydney Royal Fine Food awards...again

Updated April 24 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tathra Oysters have won the annual trophy for champion Sydney rock oyster in the 2023 Sydney Fine Foods Awards. Picture by David Rogers Photography
Tathra Oysters have won the annual trophy for champion Sydney rock oyster in the 2023 Sydney Fine Foods Awards. Picture by David Rogers Photography

Sapphire Coast oysters have dominated the 2023 Sydney Royal Fine Food Show, cleaning up the lion's share of medals in the Sydney rock oyster category announced last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.